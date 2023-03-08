Twin sister of Jacksonville teen killed in 2007 car crash still waiting for closure

"I'm gonna miss her having kids. I'm gonna miss her getting married. She's gonna miss me having children. Me, getting married. Our parents getting old." Jesse Moore.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every year on August 3, a Jacksonville family keeps reliving the worst day of their life. Haley Moore, 17, was killed in a car crash. Her family says the person responsible is her friend. Over the years, that same friend keeps getting arrested for DUIs and other traffic violations. First Coast News caught up with Haley's younger twin sister, Jessie Moore. She expressed how she misses her sibling because there are monumental moments they never had the chance to experience as a family.

"I'm gonna miss her having kids. I'm gonna miss her getting married," Jessie explained. "She's gonna miss me having children. Me, getting married. Our parents getting old."

On August 2, 2007 Jessie recalled her sister wanting to go hang out with her friend Jamie Klapatch. Unfortunately, they never made to where ever they were going. Haley was the passenger with Klapatch, who was behind the wheel. Police officers said Klapatch was involved in a hit-and-run. After the first crash, Klapatch crashed their vehicle again. This time, seriously injuring Haley. Jessie's family believes Klapatch would have stayed at the scene of the first accident, her friend would still be alive.

"Every day hurts just as much as the first day," Jessie said.

Klapatch served 30 days in jail for the first accident; the hit-and-run. However, she was never charged for the accident that killed her friend. The state did not prosecute Klapatch for the second accident. What is even harder for Jessie's family is this is not the first accident for Klapatch. In Duval County, she had multiple traffic charges, including a DUI in 2015. Over in St. Johns County, Klapatch acquired multiple DUIs in a span of three years. From January 2020 to September 2022. The most recent DUI charge was in May of 2023.

"Something needs to happen," Jessie said. "Either her license needs to be taken away or heaven forbid - she needs help."

During the process of grieving, Jessie said she's come to a point where she has accepted her reality. However, she expressed how she's not holding on to the feeling of anger like she used to growing up. That doesn't negate the fact she wants to see some form of accountability. Personally, Jessie said it would have been nice to hear an apology from Klapatch, or at least acknowledge what happened on that fatal day.