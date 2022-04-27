Sea turtle nest discovered in St. Johns County marks the start of nesting season - Here's what you can do to help keep the turtles safe

The St. Johns County Turtle Patrol reported the first sea turtle nest in the region. Pretty soon, lots of momma turtles will be making their way onto land to nest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above originally aired on April 15 2022

Wednesday marks the start of sea turtle nesting season, it's time!

The majority of sea turtle nesting happens between May 1st and October 31st. Plus, 90% of sea turtle nesting in America happens in Florida, according to the Sea Turtle Hospital at UF Whitney Lab.

With all of this turtle activity happening, it is essential that First Coast residents create a safe and welcoming nesting environment - Here's how:

Turn the lights out by 9 p.m. and keep flashlight usage at a minimum. Light can confuse nesting moms and emerging hatchlings.

Please leave only your footprints when enjoying the sand. Large holes and sandcastles on the beach can cause serious obstacles for the turtles.

Pick up your trash and carry out what you carry on to the beach.

Please never approach a sea turtle, no matter if it is emerging from or returning to the ocean. The turtle mommas are exhausted from their nesting journey.

If you find a sick or injured sea turtle, please call the FWC Wildlife Alert Number at 1-888-404-3922.