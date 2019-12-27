According to the folks over at the Catty Shack Ranch, lions, tigers and other big cats love playing with trees! You can help the environment and the big cats by recycling your Christmas tree at the sanctuary.

They make it easy. Just drop your chemical-free natural tree at their front gate located at 1860 Starratt Rd. and $5.00 or more in donations and they will do the rest!

The donations will benefit the groundbreaking on new areas for the animals.

They are asking all donors to make sure all ornaments, tinsel, and other items are removed before leaving it. They will be accepting Christmas trees through the month of January.

Catty Shack is open every day in the afternoon with admittance between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Plus they are open in the evening on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday with admittance between 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

The last tour departs at 7 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. where visitors can watch us feed the animals.

Purchase tickets online at http://cattyshack.org/tickets/