JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — If you received a tsunami warning on your phone on Monday, don't worry, it was just a test sent to phones along the East Coast, including Glynn County.

Some people in Glynn County received a message that read "Tsunami Warning until 2:06 p.m." from the Jekyll Island Authority.

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners confirmed there was no tsunami warning and the message was a test.

The message happens if phone users are subscribed to the island's Nixle system.

Those along the East Coast received similar notifications from the National Weather Service, all of which were tests, according to their local weather officials.