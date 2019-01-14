JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some 800,000 federal employees missed their first full paycheck on Friday. At day 24, it is officially the longest U.S. government shut down in history.

First Coast News spoke with a woman flying out of JAX to see her daughter in California. Both her daughter and son-in-law work for Transportation Security Administration and are not getting paid.

"My daughter just had a baby, 4 months ago," Denna McNaught said.

With no end in sight to the shutdown, McNaught said she's going to help out with the baby. "The beauty of it is she's part-time and he's full time, but they merge their schedules so they wouldn't need health care. They're on opposite schedules so not only are they going through all this, but they don't even see each other to lean on each other."

It's an issue impacting airports all over the country. The airports in Houston and Miami each shut one of their terminals over the weekend because more TSA officers are calling out sick or quitting.

McNaught said for her daughter in Burbank, it's affecting morale. "I'm helping out as much as I can but it's stretching me thin trying to take care of her family and my family," she said.

On Friday, Southwest airlines provided food for Jacksonville TSA workers to boost morale.

"I was glad to see the airlines actually kicking in and bringing some of the sites pizza and cookies and doughnuts," said McNaught.

As of now, McNaught's daughter and son in law might not be able to pay rent, and their cash is running low. "They're tapped out," she said.

At this time, the airport has not seen any increased lines or had any issues due to the government shutdown.