TSA screens more 800K passengers for the first time since March

Air travel was down 97 percent in April and nearly 90 percent in May from the previous year at Jacksonville International Airport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — What showed up in the numbers as a big weekend for air travel might be overshadowed by the looming job loss in the airline industry.

Transportation Security Administration data shows that Sunday, about 832,000 passengers were screened across the country. A milestone in the pandemic.

The last time there were a million people flying was March 16. On April 14, the trough of the wave was a mere 87,000 travelers, marking a slow but steady increase in the months since. However, local data is still coming in. JIA saw a 97 percent decline in April and near 90 percent drop in May compared to the previous year.

The airport cut ties with dozens of staff, turned down lights, and put expansion plans on hold. Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh previously explained to the On Your Side team that with fewer travelers at gates, parking and shopping revenues have fallen.

Airlines, including those serving the First Coast, say if traffic doesn’t improve, layoffs would be likely when billions in government aid run out in October. Delta Air Lines is reportedly asking 3,000 flight attendants to take unpaid leave. More than a quarter of Southwest Airlines' workers have accepted buyouts or extended leave.