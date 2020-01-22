JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A record number of guns were found at American airports in 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration’s latest report.

There were 50 guns discovered at Jacksonville International Airport where roughly 5 million passengers pass through the gates.

It’s what might be packed away that’s a concern to security agents. Statistics from TSA show a clear rise in the number of firearms found in carry-on bags. In 2009 there were 976 firearms found, while in 2019, it was 4.432, of which 528 firearms were at Florida airports.

“With so many of those guns having ammunition chambered, there could be an accidental discharge with tragic results,” Sari Koshetz with TSA said.

So far in the first weeks of 2020, four guns have been found, all under the watch of trained agents.

“Our officers are well trained, they’re tested constantly," Koshetz said. "We also learn how to find items that are camouflaged like everyday items. For instance, a stun gun may look like a cell phone unless you’ve been trained to look at the innards to make sure that’s indeed a cell phone and not a stun gun."

Attempting to bring a firearm through security could result in a fine of thousands of dollars and even charges. Leading to the key question Koshetz said all travelers should ask themselves.

“Be sure to know what’s in your bag before you head to the airport,” Koshetz said.