TSA: 39 firearms confiscated at Jacksonville International in 2021

TSA officials are Jacksonville International Airport are sharing some reminders of what to do and what not to do as thousands of people prepare for holiday travel.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Holiday travel has begun and AAA is predicting numbers close to pre-pandemic. For some of you this may be the first time you’re hopping on a plane in a year or two.

It used to be second nature checking your bag at the airport and going through security, but the local TSA Federal Security Director Brian Cahill thinks you could use a reminder.

Items like full water bottles, pocket knives, tasers and firearms are a few of the do not bring items on the TSA’s list. Cahill says they confiscated 39 firearms at JIA in 2021.

He warns that if you bring a firearm to the airport, you could be arrested and/or face fines up to $14,000.

A friendly reminder from @JAXairport, don’t bring these items to the airport. You will be stopped. It will be confiscated. You possibly could be in trouble w/ law enforcement. Yes, these are actual items they’ve confiscated.



Beware of packing gift wrapped items as well. Cahill says if for some reason the item needs to be checked, TSA Agents are going to unwrap it.

He says rush hour at the airport is 5 to 7 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. so if you want to avoid crowds, you should try to avoid these times.

"Be patient and be kind to one another," Cahill said. "Remember Santa can modify his naughty or nice list anytime before Christmas morning.”

COVID-19 protocols are still in place at JIA. Wear your mask or you could be fined.