President Trump set to speak Thursday at Tampa rally

President Trump will hold a "Make America Great Again" rally at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, according to his campaign.

TAMPA, Fla — President Donald Trump just added a stop in Tampa to his campaign trail.

The event will be held at the Raymond James North Lot. General admission begins at 10:30 a.m. More information on tickets can be found here.

On Tuesday, the president's oldest daughter Ivanka Trump campaigned for her father at a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Sarasota.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is also set to make a stop Thursday in Tampa.

