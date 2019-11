JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are in Pumpkin Hill Saturday where a truck flipped and one person is trapped.

The truck flipped at Sawpit Road and Cedar Points Road, according to fire rescue.

At 3:15 p.m., JFRD said the person has been extricated and life flight was called to the scene.

