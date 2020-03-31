JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jim Edmonson has been a truck driver for 35 years and in recent weeks, he says his job is more important than ever.

"We feel that the American people are counting on us and we want to be there for them," he told First Coast News.

From delivering supplies to hospitals and grocery stores, he says drivers across this country are saving lives by sacrificing their own comfort.

"I hear on the CB radio the other drivers they are in a hurry. They have a delivery they need to make. They'd like to stop and rest but they can't. They are taking this very seriously," Edmonson said.

Edmonson says there is growing frustration among drivers about food and access to restaurants which have mostly moved to drive-thru and carry-out only. Big-rigs are too big for the drive-thru and Edmonson says drivers often forgo eating unless they grab something at a truck stop.

We saw one driver making his own meal. Edmonson says finding bathrooms is also a concern.

"Personally, I have thought a couple of times about just going home, locking the doors and doing like everybody else. But, I don't think that would help everybody out," he said.

So, Edmonson is planning to be back on the road soon knowing there are people depending on him to deliver the goods in these uncertain times.

