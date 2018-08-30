JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Gordon continues to head away and Major hurricane Florence is over 2000 miles to our east southeast.

So we will remain in tropical tranquility for at least a few days.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Major hurricane Florence is still over 1000 miles eastward of Puerto Rico and Bermuda. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Any impact , if at all ,on any portion of mainland U.S. is still a week away.

While this storm is still far, far away from the First Coast it's important to keep up to date with it as it tracks west northwestward. Right now, our different computer models show very different paths beyond five days . Nonetheless, keep a close watch on updates.

AFRICAN WAVE TRAIN: Several more waves of energy will come off the coast of Africa during the next few dasys and they will have to be watched. One tropical wave currently has a high chance of development within the next 2days and could be named Helene.

