JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florence is expected to remain as a major hurricane (cat 3+) until making landfall near Cape Fear, North Carolina late on Thursday. In fact may at times even be a cat 5. Here locally a high pressure in charge of steering Florence north will keep our rain chances lower than average with only isolated storms mainly late today with highs near 90.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Florence continues to intensify and grow about a 1,000 miles away from the East Coast. It will soon encounter some more encouraging steering currents that will accelerate the storm to the northwest in the next few days.

This will likely send the storm and biggest concerns north of the First Coast. Florence is expected to approach the coastline of the Carolinas by Thursday as a major hurricane. A hurricane watch and storm surge watch is being issued today along with evacuations. Beyond the next 5 days, there are indications Florence may slow down in speed over land, which raises a threat for flooding into the weekend from the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic into the Ohio Valley.

Here locally our main impact from Florence will be in the ocean with dangerous rip currents peaking Wednesday into Thursday along with beach erosion and pounding surf of 6-10 feet. Tides will also run about a foot above average inundating some docks.

HURRICANE ISAAC: Areas of the Lesser Antilles Islands will need to closely monitor Hurricane Isaac over the next several days as it will be approaching the Caribbean in 4-5 days. Beyond that, the track remains uncertain, but there are indications of a weakening cyclone beyond the 5 day forecast period ,but Isaac will need to be closely monitored.

HURRICANE HELENE: Helene continues to strengthen to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Over the next few days the storm will likely bend out into the open Atlantic.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

