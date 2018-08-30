JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florence should now remain as a major hurricane (cat 3+) until making landfall, and in fact may at times even be a cat 5. With increasing confidence, the worst this intensifying hurricane has to offer will be for the Carolinas.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Florence continues to intensify and grow about a 1,000 miles away from the East Coast. It will soon encounter some more encouraging steering currents that will accelerate the storm to the northwest in the next few days.

This will likely send the storm and biggest concerns north of the First Coast. Florence is expected to approach the coastlines of the Carolinas by Thursday as a major hurricane, but areas of northern Florida to Virginia need to continue to monitor for any changes. Beyond the next 5 days, there are indications Florence may slow down in speed over land, which raises a threat for flooding into the weekend from The Carolinas and into The Virginias.

For the third evening in a row , we had thunderstorms come at us from the west.This is the weather pattern that will help nudge Florence off to the north of us by Thursday. Our impact looks to mostly be tides about a foot above normal(that is only a problem for some docks as well as beach erosion) and rip currents. The biggest surf and the strongest rip currents will be Wednesday and Thursday. Keep a close watch for updates.

HURRICANE ISAAC: Areas of the Lesser Antilles Islands will need to closely monitor Hurricane Isaac over the next several days as it will be approaching the Caribbean in 4-5 days. Beyond that, the track remains uncertain, but there are indications of a weakening cyclone beyond the 5 day forecast period ,but Isaac will need to be closely monitored.

HURRICANE HELENE: Helene continues to strengthen to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Over the next few days the storm will likely bend out into the open Atlantic.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

