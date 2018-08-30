JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florence Special Advisory as of 12 p.m. with wind speeds now up to 130 mph as a major category 4 hurricane. Hurricane Watches likely tomorrow in North and South Carolina.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Florence continues to gain organization about a 1,000 miles away from the East Coast. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify as it treks west to northwest. It will soon encounter some more encouraging steering currents that will accelerate the storm to the northwest in the next few days.

This will likely send the storm and biggest concerns north of the First Coast. Florence is expected to approach the coastlines of the Carolinas by Thursday as possibly a Category 4 storm, but areas of northern Florida to Virginia need to continue to monitor for any changes. Beyond the next 5 days, there are indications Florence may slow down in speed over land, which raises a threat for flooding into the weekend.

Locally, we're expecting to see an increase in rip currents, higher than normal tides and rough surf through the week. Surf and rip currents looked to be most dangerous from Tuesday through Thursday, with wave heights easily over 5 feet. Excessive tides will be notable not only along the shore, but on the Intracoastal and the St. Johns River as well.

Again, highest risks and biggest concerns for direct impacts, as of now, still look to be north of the First Coast and into the Carolinas, but things are still subject to change. Keep checking back, there's still uncertainty in this track.

HURRICANE ISAAC: Areas of the Lesser Antilles Islands will need to closely monitor Hurricane Isaac over the next several days as it will be approaching the Caribbean in 4-5 days. Beyond that the track remains uncertain, but there are indications of a weakening cyclone beyond the 5 day forecast period. There are no concerns here at home for the next 5 days, but Isaac will be closely monitored.

HURRICANE HELENE: Helene continues to strengthen to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Over the next few days the storm will likely bend out into the open Atlantic. No concerns over the next 5-10 days here at home.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

