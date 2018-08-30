JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 11 a.m. advisory is in and Florence is a hurricane again

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Florence now again a hurricane, gaining organization over a 1,000 miles away from the East Coast. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday as it treks west to northwest. It will soon encounter some more encouraging steering currents that will accelerate the storm to the northwest by midweek.

maxuser

Locally, we're expecting to see an increase in rip currents, higher than normal tides and rough surf through the week. Surf and rip currents looked to be most dangerous from Tuesday through Thursday, with wave heights easily over 5 feet. Excessive tides will be notable not only along the shore, but on the Intracoastal and the St. Johns River as well.

Highest risks and biggest concerns for direct impacts, as of now, still look to be north of the First Coast and into the Carolinas, but things are still subject to change. Keep checking back, there's still uncertainty in this track.

maxuser

TROPICAL STORMS ISAAC & HELENE: Areas of the Lesser Antilles Islands will need to closely monitor Tropical Storm Isaac over the next several days as it will be approaching the Caribbean in 4-5 days. Beyond that the track remains uncertain, but is no threat here at home for the next 5 days. Tropical Storm Helene continues to organize and will soon be a hurricane as it approaches the Cabo Verde Islands, the likely bending out into the open Atlantic. No concerns over the next 5 days here at home, but Helene, and Isaac, will be closely monitored.

maxuser

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

Click here for more details on our local forecast.

Stay ahead of the weather. Download the First Coast News app and sign up for weather alerts.

iPhone CLICK HERE

Android CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV