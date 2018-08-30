JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As the Atlantic Ocean is full of energy, Florence and its friends are flourishing, so here's what we know.

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE: Florence is still about 1,500 miles away from the East Coast, and expected to become a major hurricane as it treks west over the next few days. It's track beyond 4-5 days still remains fairly uncertain, and as we wait for more pieces to this puzzle, the storm is trying to make a bend to the north. There is still a wide spread of said bend, a wider turn would keep the storm farther south and west, and tighter turn farther north. Much of the southeast, coastal and inland areas, should continue to monitor Florence.

Regardless of where this storm ends up, for now, local weather should remain quiet over the next several days. We will, however, see an increase in rip currents, high than normal tides and rough surf. Long period swell is expected up and down the East Coast all of next week. Locally, surf and rip currents looked to be most dangerous from Tuesday through Thursday.

Keep checking back, there's still uncertainty in this track. Highest risks and biggest concerns, as of now, look to be north of the First Coast, but things will still change. Much of the southeast coast should

TROPICAL STORMS HELENE & ISAAC: Tropical Storm Helene has formed off the west coast of Africa and just to its west is Tropical Storm Isaac. These systems, still nearly 3,000 miles away from home, will not be a concern over the next 5 days, but will be closely monitored. Areas of the Lesser Antilles Islands will need to closely monitor Tropical Storm Isaac over the next several days.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

