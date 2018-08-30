JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Latest numbers are in, here's what we know...

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE: Florence will likely be a hurricane again today as it meanders in the Atlantic, nearly 1500 miles away from the East Coast. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane as it treks west over the next day or so. It will soon encounter some more encouraging steering currents that will accelerate the storm to the northwest by midweek.

Locally, we're expecting to see an increase in rip currents, higher than normal tides and rough surf through the week. Surf and rip currents looked to be most dangerous from Tuesday through Thursday, with wave heights easily over 5 feet. Excessive tides will be notable not only along the shore, but on the Intracoastal and the St. Johns River as well.

Highest risks and biggest concerns for direct impacts, as of now, look to be north of the First Coast, but things are still subject to change. Keep checking back, there's still uncertainty in this track.

TROPICAL STORMS HELENE & ISAAC: Tropical Storm Helene is organizing off the west coast of Africa as it approaches the Cabo Verde Islands and to its west is Tropical Storm Isaac. These systems, still nearly 3,000 miles away from home, will not be a concern over the next 5 days, but will be closely monitored. Areas of the Lesser Antilles Islands will need to closely monitor Tropical Storm Isaac over the next several days as it will be approaching the Caribbean in 5 days or so.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

