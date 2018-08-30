JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Florence over the Central Atlantic and will still be about 1000 miles east of us on Tuesday.

So this is still just the time to monitor forecast updates. The earliest hurricane watch for any portion of The U.S. will not be until Monday.

With the much higher chance of a hurricane watch for areas north of us.

Although Florence has weakened, re-intensification is expected and Florence may be a major hurricane again by Sunday. This it will stir up plenty of motion in the ocean. We can expect dangerous rip currents to increase through Wednesday. Surf will be strongest Tuesday-Thursday.

AFRICAN WAVE TRAIN: Several more waves of energy will come off the coast of Africa behind Florence and they will have to be watched. Two tropical waves currently have a high chance of development within the next few days and could be given the name Helene and Isaac. The paths and strengths are uncertain at this time, and pose no threats to U.S. over the next 5 days. Keep checking back daily for updates.

