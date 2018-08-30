JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Over 15” of rain has already fallen over many counties in N.C. and record flooding will expand westward over both Carolinas. River flooding, flash flooding, land slides and debris flows will be life threatening through Monday.

maxuser

FLORENCE LOCALLY: We will stay on the sunny and hot side except for a gradual increase in thunderstorms later Sunday into Monday.

FLORENCE IN THE CAROLINAS: Tropical Storm Florence continues to crawl west through the Carolinas and will continue to bring record flooding and rainfall. River flooding, flash flooding, land slides and debris flows will be big issues through Monday.

While wind has degrees, they will still be dangerous enough to topple trees and power lines. Widespread power outages continue over the Carolinas.

For many this will be an event they have never observed.

[FLASH FLOOD] This video shows the true devastation from #HurricaneFlorence



(Video: Ben Johnson, Belhaven NC) pic.twitter.com/x09T2MNNEV — First Coast News (@FCN2go) September 14, 2018

REMNANTS OF ISAAC: Isaac has struggled to maintain structure and organization in the Caribbean with no identifiable well-defined center. Winds around 35 mph and there is still uncertain in it's future, but it's likely to remain in unfavorable conditions. We will continue to monitor closely.

maxuser

TROPICAL STORM HELENE: Helene is quickly heading northward over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. This storm will not impact our forecast, but it will possibly bring tropical storm conditions to the Azores Islands this weekend.

maxuser

TROPICAL STORM JOYCE: This is another storm that we are not concerned about for the First Coast. It continues to lose organization as is churns over the open Atlantic Ocean.

maxuser

Click here for more details on our local forecast.

Stay ahead of the weather. Download the First Coast News app and sign up for weather alerts.

iPhone CLICK HERE

Android CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV