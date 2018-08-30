JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --With Gordon racing away, we are left in the tranquil tropics. Morning coastal showers and inland afternoon thunderstorms will increase Friday and Saturday.

Major hurricane Florence will still be 1200 miles east of us in five days. So we have a long time to watch Flo and the developing cyclones farther east.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Hurricane Florence has become the first major hurricane of the season in the open Atlantic. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

While this storm is still far, far away from the First Coast it's important to keep up to date with it as it tracks west. Right now, our different computer models show very different paths beyond five days - most of which recurve the storm out to sea. Nonetheless, keep a close watch on updates.

AFRICAN WAVE TRAIN: Several more waves of energy will come off the coast of Africa during the next two weeks and they will have to be watched. One tropical wave currently has a high chance of development within the next 5 days and could be named Helene.

