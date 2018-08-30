JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's that time of year, peak hurricane season, and the Atlantic Ocean is full of energy. Florence and its friends are flourishing, so here's what we know.

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE: Florence, in the open Atlantic, continues to fluctuate in strength and size, and will continue to do so over the next few days. It's track continues to show plenty of uncertainty, especially beyond the 5 day cone. The storm is likely to make a bend to the northwest in the Tuesday - Wednesday time frame.

Regardless of where this storm ends up, for now, local weather should remain quiet over the next several days. We will, however, see an increase in rip currents, high than normal tides and rough surf. Long period swell is expected up and down the East Coast all of next week. Locally, surf and rip currents looked to be most dangerous from Tuesday through Thursday.

Keep checking back, there's still uncertainty in this track. Highest risks and biggest concerns, as of now, look to be north of the First Coast, but things will still change.

AFRICAN WAVE TRAIN: Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight has developed off the western coast of Africa and nearby to its west another area of energy will likely see development by Friday or Saturday. These systems, still nearly 3,000 miles away from home, will not be a concern over the next 5 days.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

