JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Florence is still 2000 miles away and will still be about 1000 miles to our east Tuesday.

Then the hurricane is expected to turn northward with our only concern being rip currents.

But keep a close watch on updates and there will be ifs in the forecast until it gets by.

HURRICANE FLORENCE: Hurricane Florence is still nearly a thousand miles eastward of Puerto Rico and Bermuda. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Any impact, if at all, on any portion of mainland U.S. is still a week away.

While this storm is still far, far away from the First Coast it's important to keep up to date with it as it tracks west northwestward. By early next week, the storm will crawl closer to Bermuda and then we'll look for a turn to the north. Whether that turn will be tight or wide is still uncertain. Keep checking back daily for updates.

Impacts we know for certain will be strong and dangerous rip currents with rough surf and seas up and down the east coast for the majority of next week.

AFRICAN WAVE TRAIN: Several more waves of energy will come off the coast of Africa behind Florence and they will have to be watched. One tropical wave currently has a high chance of development within the next few days and could be given the name Helene. The paths and strengths are uncertain at this time, and pose no threats to U.S. over the next 5 days. Keep checking back daily for updates.

