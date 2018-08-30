JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 8:00 a.m. advisory Florence continues to slowly make a move across the southeast North Carolina coastline with life-threatening storm surge, torrential rainfall and hurricane-force winds. The latest track has it moving even farther north and the First Coast remains outside of its cone. The major impacts have now shifted north of Charleston and for us we will continue to be most concerned about rough seas and rip currents.

maxuser

FLORENCE LOCALLY: The First Coast will remain well to the south of major impacts that have shifted farther north with the main concern continuing to be rough seas and rip currents this weekend. With the track farther north our chances of rain remain on the low side. It will turn hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday as dry air is wraps in dry air over us. The Jaguars game should be dry and hot with temperatures near 90 at kickoff and holding in the 80s during the game with a light breeze.

FLORENCE IN THE CAROLINAS: The combination of a dangerous prolonged storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water has the potential to reach between 7-11 ft. plus from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout. Florence is expected to produce heavy rainfall with possible totals of 30-50 inches plus across southeastern NC.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread inland and southwest across the remainder of the coastal Carolinas through Saturday.

maxuser

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: All Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have ended for this storm as it moves through Caribbean Sea and farther away from the Lesser Antilles. Isaac is expected to produce heavy rain over Dominica with a few inches of rain likely over Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Keep updated with this storm as there is still a bit of uncertainty as it travels west.

maxuser

TROPICAL STORM HELENE: Helene is quickly heading northward over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. This storm will not impact our forecast, but it will possibly bring tropical storm conditions to the Azores Islands.

maxuser

SUBTROPICAL STORM JOYCE: This is another storm that we are not concerned about for the First Coast. It continues to lose organization as is churns over the open Atlantic Ocean.

OTHER TROPICAL DISTURBANCES? There is a medium chance of development for an area in the western Gulf of Mexico. It is moving towards the western Gulf Coast and a tropical depression may form before it moves inland on Friday. Another area of low pressure is expected to form near Bermuda late this weekend or early next week, but it has a low chance of development within the next 5 days.

Click here for more details on our local forecast.

Stay ahead of the weather. Download the First Coast News app and sign up for weather alerts.

iPhone CLICK HERE

Android CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV