JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florence's heavy rain bands continue to pound the Carolinas, catastrophic flash flooding and river flooding expected to last through early this week. The First Coast is in the clear for now but the tropics will need to be watched carefully especially in the Caribbean where Isaac's remnants may try to regenerate.

REMEMBER: If you or your family and friends evacuated the Carolinas, please understand that it is not safe to travel back home quite yet. Many roads are impassable due to either flooding or toppled trees. Hundreds of thousands of customers are without power and there is no word on how long it will be until the lights are turned back on.

Powerful video of Carolinas as #HurricaneFlorence devastates the area...



More video: https://t.co/p3XUJC7MqL pic.twitter.com/SJTXXi5t9E — First Coast News (@FCN2go) September 15, 2018

REMNANTS OF ISAAC: Isaac has struggled to maintain structure and organization in the Caribbean with no identifiable well-defined center. We will continue to closely monitor as it's remnants migrate through the Caribbean, but it's likely to remain in unfavorable conditions. There is a chance for red-development so keep checking back.

maxuser

POST-TROPICAL CYCLONE HELENE: Far, far away from the United States, Helene is racing northeastward in the Atlantic. It's remnants likely to bring rain and wind to the UK this week.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION JOYCE: This is another storm that we are not concerned about for the First Coast. It continues to lose organization as is churns over the open Atlantic Ocean.

Click here for more details on our local forecast.

Stay ahead of the weather. Download the First Coast News app and sign up for weather alerts.

iPhone CLICK HERE

Android CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV