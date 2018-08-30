JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As of the 5 p.m. advisory Florence is now a tropical storm and continues to move inland over extreme southeastern North Carolina. Life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force wind gusts continue as catastrophic freshwater flooding is still expected over portions of North and South Carolina. The First Coast still remains far outside of its cone with the major impacts north of Charleston. We will continue to be most concerned about rough seas and rip currents into the weekend with hot sunshine and a few isolated afternoon storms.

FLORENCE LOCALLY: Here on The First Coast from Brunswick to St. Augustine

This will simply make for a hot weekend with increasing chances of thunderstorms later Sunday .

FLORENCE IN THE CAROLINAS: =The 100 + gusts with Florence and storm surge is coming to an end.

However winds will be strong enough for widespread power outages to continue over the Carolinas.

Increasingly the main event will be the rainfall totals of 10 to over 40” of rain.

For many this will be an event they have never observed.

[FLASH FLOOD] This video shows the true devastation from #HurricaneFlorence



TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: Isaac once again becomes a tropical storm, but its future is still very unclear. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but interests in Jamaica should monitor the storm's progress. It is currently about 250 miles south-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

TROPICAL STORM HELENE: Helene is quickly heading northward over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. This storm will not impact our forecast, but it will possibly bring tropical storm conditions to the Azores Islands this weekend.

TROPICAL STORM JOYCE: This is another storm that we are not concerned about for the First Coast. It continues to lose organization as is churns over the open Atlantic Ocean.

OTHER TROPICAL DISTURBANCES? There is a low chance of development for an area moving towards the western Gulf Coast. Another area of low pressure is expected to form near Bermuda late this weekend or early next week, but it has a low chance of development within the next 5 days.

