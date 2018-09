JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 5 a.m. Update: Florence has passed us and is headed for landfall in the Wilmington area Thursday night and Friday.

Florence will be a life-threatening storm as it makes landfall by late Friday likely as a major hurricane with catastrophic flooding, storm surge, and damaging wind. All major impacts including wind and flooding stay north of Charleston. Models have all come in better agreement in keeping the track farther north which is good news for our weekend with many of us staying dry! Keep checking back for updates and check on your Carolina friends.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina . LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas,MidAppalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina.

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: This storm is expected to move across the Caribbean Sea and if it survives the next few days it may be something for us to watch next week.. Keep checking back.

HURRICANE HELENE: Helene is expected to weaken and head toward Ireland.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty, so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

OTHER DISTURBANCES IN THE TROPICS:

Joyce has formed and is headed to Europe while in The Gulf a system is headed to Texas.

