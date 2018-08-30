JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --3 p.m. advisory Florence now heading more westward .

Gusts over 100, a storm surge up to 13 ft, and 30 foot surf will pound the North Carolina coast through the night.

Then as Flo weakens and drifts toward the southwest , South Carolina will be involved as well.

Power outages will impact millions. Friday – through the weekend freshwater flooding will become the main event.

We will remain on the side without a storm surge or freshwater flooding. Hot afternoons may fire up some strong thunderstorms

By late Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds will be an issue for boaters, especially on the Ga. Coast this weekend.

LOCAL IMPACTS: Models have all come in better agreement in keeping the track farther north which keeps us out of the cone and is good news for our weekend with many of us staying dry! There is still a slight chance the track can change which may bring bigger impacts especially for our Georgia counties which may include 40 mph wind gusts along with heavier rain and possible severe weather. Keep checking back for updates and check on your Carolina friends.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina . LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas,MidAppalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina.

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: This storm is expected to move across the Caribbean Sea and if it survives the next few days it may be something for us to watch next week.. Keep checking back.

HURRICANE HELENE: Helene is expected to weaken and head toward Ireland.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty, so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

SUBTROPICAL STORM JOYCE: Joyce has formed and is headed to Europe.

While in The Gulf a system is headed to Texas.

