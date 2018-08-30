JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As of the 2 p.m. advisory Florence is getting better organized and increasing in size. Life-threatening storm surge will be possible along the coasts of North and South Carolina with freshwater inland flooding to follow. The First Coast will continue to see increased surf and seas, along with a high risk of rip currents.

maxuser

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia where a storm surge watch has been issued. LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Appalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina and a hurricane watch has been issued in parts of these areas.

Here at home the eye wall should pass 400 miles east of Brunswick by late on Wednesday. Here locally our main impact from Florence will be in the ocean with dangerous rip currents peaking Wednesday into Thursday along with beach erosion and pounding surf of 6-10 feet. Tides will also run about a foot above average inundating some docks.

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: This storm is expected to move across the Caribbean Sea late this week and weekend and slowly weaken by Sunday. Right now, the chances of this system impacting the First Coast are very small. But we will watch it. Keep checking back.

maxuser

HURRICANE HELENE: Helene is a category 2 hurricane but is expected to remain a fish storm as it re-curves out over the Open Atlantic.

maxuser

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty, so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

OTHER DISTURBANCES IN THE TROPICS: There is a high chance for a tropical wave to develop into a Tropical Depression by Thursday or so over the western Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds will continue over western Cuba and portions of the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula.

Another area of low pressure is forecast to form along a tough of low pressure located over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a medium chance of development within the next week. Both systems won't likely be of great concern to the First Coast.

maxuser

Click here for more details on our local forecast.

Stay ahead of the weather. Download the First Coast News app and sign up for weather alerts.

iPhone CLICK HERE

Android CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV