JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As of the 2 p.m. advisory Florence is expected to slow down as it makes landfall near Cape Fear on Friday. Then it's expected to move west-southwest and may make more than one landfall along the South Carolina coast. By Sunday major impacts may be as close to home as Savannah. Here at home our Georgia Counties may turn windy depending on its track with wind gusts up to 40 mph. All of us including Duval have a higher risk of scattered thunderstorms that may turn severe.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina where a storm surge warning has been issued. LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Appalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina and a hurricane warning has been issued in parts of these areas.

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: This storm is expected to move across the Caribbean Sea late this week and weekend and slowly weaken by Sunday. Right now, the chances of this system impacting the First Coast are small. But we will watch it. Keep checking back.

HURRICANE HELENE: Helene is a category 2 hurricane but is expected to weaken and head toward Ireland.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty, so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

OTHER DISTURBANCES IN THE TROPICS:

There is a high chance for a tropical wave to develop into a Tropical Depression by Thursday or so over the western Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds will continue over western Cuba and portions of the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula.

Another area of low pressure is forecast to form along a tough of low pressure located over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a medium chance of development within the next week. Both systems won't likely be of great concern to the First Coast.

