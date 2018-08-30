JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 11 p.m. advisory: Florence's winds on the NC coast have already topped 100 mph on the coast. Rainfall totals are approaching 10” and the storm surge is rising. All of this as the eye of Florence only drifts toward landfall.

FLORENCE LOCALLY: The First Coast will remain on the side without a storm surge or freshwater flooding. Hot afternoons may fire up some strong thunderstorms into the weekend. By late Saturday and Sunday, gusty winds will be an issue for boaters, especially on the Georgia coast.

FLORENCE IN THE CAROLINAS: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water has the potential to reach between 7-11 ft from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout. Florence is expected to produce heavy rainfall with possible totals of 20-30 inches across southeastern NC.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread inland and southwest across the remainder of the coastal Carolinas through Saturday.

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: All Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have ended for this storm as it moves through Caribbean Sea and farther away from the Lesser Antilles. Isaac is expected to produce heavy rain over Dominica with a few inches of rain likely over Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Keep updated with this storm as there is still a bit of uncertainty as it travels west.

TROPICAL STORM HELENE: Helene is quickly heading northward over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. This storm will not impact our forecast, but it will possibly bring tropical storm conditions to the Azores Islands.

SUBTROPICAL STORM JOYCE: This is another storm that we are not concerned about for the First Coast. It continues to lose organization as is churns over the open Atlantic Ocean.

OTHER TROPICAL DISTURBANCES? There is a medium chance of development for an area in the western Gulf of Mexico. It is moving towards the western Gulf Coast and a tropical depression may form before it moves inland on Friday. Another area of low pressure is expected to form near Bermuda late this weekend or early next week, but it has a low chance of development within the next 5 days.

