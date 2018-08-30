JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As of the 11 p.m. advisory Florence 15” of rain has already fallen over many counties in N.C. and record flooding will expand westward over both Carolinas. River flooding,flash flooding , land slides and debris flows will be life threatening through Monday.

FLORENCE LOCALLY: We will stay on the sunny and hot side except for a gradual increase in thunderstorms later Sunday into Monday.

FLORENCE IN THE CAROLINAS: =The 100 + gusts with Florence and storm surge is coming to an end.

However winds will be strong enough for widespread power outages to continue over the Carolinas.

Increasingly the main event will be the rainfall.

For many this will be an event they have never observed.

For many this will be an event they have never observed.

[FLASH FLOOD] This video shows the true devastation from #HurricaneFlorence



TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: Isaac once again becomes a tropical storm, but its future is still very unclear. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but interests in Jamaica should monitor the storm's progress. I

TROPICAL STORM HELENE: Helene is quickly heading northward over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. This storm will not impact our forecast, but it will possibly bring tropical storm conditions to the Azores Islands this weekend.

TROPICAL STORM JOYCE: This is another storm that we are not concerned about for the First Coast. It continues to lose organization as is churns over the open Atlantic Ocean.

