JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 11pm Update: Florence has passed us and is headed for landfall in the Wilmington-Myrtle Beach area Thursday night and Friday.

Then as a much weaker wind maker, but still potent freshwater flood producer Florence may drift southwest along the coast this weekend , before it heads away from us. Any freshwater flooding and wind damage looks to stay north of Brunswick. There are still some ifs to the forecast this weekend,so keep a close watch on updates.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina . LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas,MidAppalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina.

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: This storm is expected to move across the Caribbean Sea and if it survives the next few days it may be something for us to watch next week.. Keep checking back.

HURRICANE HELENE: Helene is expected to weaken and head toward Ireland.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty, so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

OTHER DISTURBANCES IN THE TROPICS:

Joyce has formed and is headed to Europe while in The Gulf a system is headed to Texas.

