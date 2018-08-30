JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As of the 11 a.m. advisory Hurricane Florence is about 900 miles southeast of the Carolinas. It remain a category 4 hurricane and is likely to make landfall in the Carolinas as a major hurricane late on Thursday.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia where a storm surge watch has been issued. LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Appalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina and a hurricane watch has been issued in parts of these areas.

Here at home the eye wall should pass 400 miles east of Brunswick by late on Wednesday. Here locally our main impact from Florence will be in the ocean with dangerous rip currents peaking Wednesday into Thursday along with beach erosion and pounding surf of 6-10 feet. Tides will also run about a foot above average inundating some docks.

HURRICANE ISAAC: A category one hurricane is expected to move across the Caribbean Sea late this week and weekend and slowly weaken by Sunday. Right now the chances of this system impacting the First Coast are very small. But we will watch it. Keep checking back.

HURRICANE HELENE: Helene is a category 2 hurricane but is expected to remain a fish storm as it re-curves out over the Open Atlantic.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

