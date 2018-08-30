JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 11 a.m. Update: Florence has slowed down as expected and is about 90 miles from landfall in southeast North Carolina. Wind damage and flooding is already being reported on the Outer Banks. It's expected to make landfall tonight. Its forward speed is slowing down. It is expected to remain a category two hurricane before a slow decrease in wind after landfall.

Florence will be a life-threatening storm as it makes landfall tonight as a category two hurricane with catastrophic flooding, storm surge, and damaging wind. All major impacts including wind and flooding stay north of Charleston.

LOCAL IMPACTS: Models have all come in better agreement in keeping the track farther north which is good news for our weekend with many of us staying dry! However, there is still enough uncertain for us to keep some impacts in place. If the storm were to sag a bit farther to the southwest, this would increase our rain chances for southeast Georgia. There's the potential for scattered thunderstorms, some severe, with wind gusts to 40mph.

Either way, the strong surf holds through the weekend with strong rip currents and rough seas offshore for boaters. Keep checking back for updates and check on your Carolina friends.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina . LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas,MidAppalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina.

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: This storm is expected to move across the Caribbean Sea and if it survives the next few days it may be something for us to watch next week.. Keep checking back.

HURRICANE HELENE: Helene is expected to weaken and head toward Ireland.

Paths and future strengths still hold a lot of uncertainty, so keep checking back for updates. And if nothing else, use as a reminder to stay prepared in the thick of hurricane season.

SUBTROPICAL STORM JOYCE: Joyce has formed and is headed to Europe.

While in The Gulf a system is headed to Texas.

