JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 11 a.m. advisory Florence nearly stationary but is expected to slowly make a move west south-west across the Pee Dee and Midlands of South Carolina over the weekend.with life-threatening flooding as its main impact. The latest track has it moving even farther north and the First Coast remains outside of its cone. The major impacts have now shifted north of Charleston and for us we will continue to be most concerned about rough seas and rip currents.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence lashes the Carolinas
01 / 25
This NOAA satellite handout image shows Hurricane Florence as it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
02 / 25
A damaged awning is seen as winds from Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.
03 / 25
A tree bends from the heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
04 / 25
Volunteer Amber Hersel from the Civilian Crisis Response Team helps rescue 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie and her family from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
05 / 25
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers use a boat to rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
06 / 25
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
07 / 25
The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina.
08 / 25
The streets of Wilmington, North Carolina, were expectedly deserted awaiting Hurricane Florence's arrival on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Strong winds and sheets of rain fell on the this coastal town.
09 / 25
A tree is down on a road in Wilmington, NC early Friday morning.
10 / 25
Men pack their belongings after evacuating their house after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded their street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
11 / 25
Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
12 / 25
A truck drives through deep water after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded the street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina.
13 / 25
A sign warns people away from Union Point Park after is was flooded by the Neuse River during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
14 / 25
Residents try to prepare for more floodwaters at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
15 / 25
Residents wade through deep floodwater to retrieve belongings from the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
16 / 25
Flash flooding covers the road in low-lying areas as the outer edges of Hurricane Florence being to affect the coast September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
17 / 25
Shianne Coleman (L) gets a hand from friend Austin Gremmel as they walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River begins to flood its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
18 / 25
Residents walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
19 / 25
A man makes photographs of the flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
20 / 25
Diamond Dillahunt, 2-year-old Ta-Layah Koonce and Shkoel Collins survey the flooding at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
21 / 25
The Trent Court public housing apartments are flooded after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
22 / 25
High wind and driving rain obscure the 8 1/2 Marina Village as Hurricane Florence beings to make landfall September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
23 / 25
Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
24 / 25
Floodwater covers the walkway to the Bridgepointe Hotel and Marina as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in James City, United States.
25 / 25
High wind and driving rain obscure the view from the Atlantic Beach Bridge as Hurricane Florence beings to make landfall September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
FLORENCE LOCALLY: The First Coast will remain well to the south of major impacts that have shifted farther north with the main concern continuing to be rough seas and rip currents this weekend. With the track farther north our chances of rain remain on the low side. It will turn hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday as dry air is wraps in dry air over us. The Jaguars game should be dry and hot with temperatures near 90 at kickoff and holding in the 80s during the game with a light breeze.

FLORENCE IN THE CAROLINAS: The combination of a dangerous prolonged storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water has the potential to reach between 7-11 ft. plus from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout. Florence is expected to produce heavy rainfall with possible totals of 30-50 inches plus across southeastern NC.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread inland and southwest across the remainder of the coastal Carolinas through Saturday.

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC: All Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have ended for this storm as it moves through Caribbean Sea and farther away from the Lesser Antilles. Isaac is expected to produce heavy rain over Dominica with a few inches of rain likely over Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Keep updated with this storm as there is still a bit of uncertainty as it travels west.

helene_1536895126737.JPG
TROPICAL STORM HELENE: Helene is quickly heading northward over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. This storm will not impact our forecast, but it will possibly bring tropical storm conditions to the Azores Islands.

joyce_1536895126527.JPG
SUBTROPICAL STORM JOYCE: This is another storm that we are not concerned about for the First Coast. It continues to lose organization as is churns over the open Atlantic Ocean.

OTHER TROPICAL DISTURBANCES? There is a medium chance of development for an area in the western Gulf of Mexico. It is moving towards the western Gulf Coast and a tropical depression may form before it moves inland on Friday. Another area of low pressure is expected to form near Bermuda late this weekend or early next week, but it has a low chance of development within the next 5 days.

