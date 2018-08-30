JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Your First Coast News Storm Experts are tracking two different tropical systems - one moving into the Gulf of Mexico and one far, far away in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

The first of the two is a batch of thunderstorms over the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southern Bahamas. This tropical wave is expected to spread westward and move across southern Florida and eventually into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. The system is not expected to see any further development in the next day or so, but conditions become more favorable by the middle of next week.

For the First Coast, this means an increased risk of rip currents, choppy 2-3 foot surf, and rough seas. Otherwise, this tropical wave is more of a concern for our friends along the northern Gulf Coast.

The latter of the two systems is Tropical Storm Florence, which is thousands of miles away from Jacksonville at this point. The NHC forecast keep Florence over the Atlantic waters for the next 5 days and there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

Florence has continued to gradually strengthen and is in an environment which should allow it to strengthen further, but not at an intense rate. The tropical storm have been moving toward the west-northwest and no change in its track is expected until it reaches a break in the subtropical ridge by early next week. This should help turn Florence toward the northwest. At this time, computer models have shifted westward but they still keep this cyclone away from the First Coast and recurving out to sea.

