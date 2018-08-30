JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Your First Coast News Storm Experts are tracking two different tropical systems - one moving into the Gulf of Mexico and one far, far away in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

The first of the two is a batch of thunderstorms over the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southern Bahamas. This tropical wave is expected to bring rounds of heavy rain the southern Florida by late Sunday and into Labor Day. The system's chances for development have increased and environmental conditions become more favorable by the middle of next week. However, our forecast for the First Coast has not changed.

maxuser

For northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, we are already seeing this tropical wave's impacts with an increased risk of rip currents, choppy 2-3 foot surf, and rough seas. Otherwise, this system is more of a concern for our friends along the northern Gulf Coast.

maxuser

The latter of the two systems is Tropical Storm Florence, which is thousands of miles away from Jacksonville at this point. The NHC forecast keep Florence over the Atlantic waters for the next 5 days and there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

maxuser

Florence has continued to gradually strengthen and is in an environment which should allow it to strengthen further, but not at an intense rate. The tropical storm have been moving toward the west-northwest and no change in its track is expected until it reaches a break in the subtropical ridge by early next week. This should help turn Florence toward the northwest. At this time, computer models have shifted westward but they still keep this cyclone away from the First Coast and recurving out to sea.

© 2018 WTLV