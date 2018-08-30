Mobile users, click here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Tropical Storm Gordon expected to be a hurricane by later. Gordon is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night and early Wednesday along the Central Gulf Coast.

We are also keeping our eye on Tropical Storm Florence and another disturbance off the coast of Africa.

TROPICAL STORM GORDON:Tropical Storm Gordon expected to be a hurricane by later Tuesday as it heads toward the Gulf Coast west of Pensacola.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE FIRST COAST? Our forecast for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida has not changed. Showers with gusts over 35 mph over land as they head west.

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE: Florence is moving west-northwestward with little to no change in strength over the open Atlantic Ocean. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. While this storm is still far, far away from the First Coast it's important to keep up to date with it as it tracks west. Right now, our different computer models show very different paths beyond five days.

Keep a close watch on updates

OUR NEXT AFRICAN WAVE TRAIN: Several more waves of energy will come off the coast of Africa during the next two weeks and they will have to be watched.

