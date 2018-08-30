Mobile users, click here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Gordon will continue to intensify and move away from the First Coast. It's expected to become a hurricane today, making landfall by tonight in the Mobile-Biloxi area.

We are also keeping our eye on Tropical Storm Florence and another disturbance off the coast of Africa.

Locally we will see showers and rip current risk slowly decreasing through Tuesday.

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE: Florence is moving west-northwestward with little to no change in strength over the open Atlantic Ocean. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. While this storm is still far, far away from the First Coast it's important to keep up to date with it as it tracks west. Right now, our different computer models show very different paths beyond five days.

Keep a close watch on updates

OUR NEXT AFRICAN WAVE TRAIN: Several more waves of energy will come off the coast of Africa during the next two weeks and they will have to be watched.

