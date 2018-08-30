JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tropical Depression Six formed into Tropical Storm Florence early Saturday morning just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. While we're heading towards the official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season (September 10), this storm is more than 3,000 miles away and is expected to stay away from the First Coast.

Florence is moving towards the west-northwest and is expected to continue to move deeper into the Atlantic through early next week. A turn more northward should occur some time next week, which means Florence would recurve out to see and keep this cyclone from being any threat to us.

Closer to home, there is a much weaker tropical disturbance heading northwestward from the Caribbean Sea into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. While there is a low chance of any development, our main threat with this system will be an increased rip current risk by Labor Day. By Tuesday and Wednesday, this batch of thunderstorms heads farther northwest away from Jacksonville.

