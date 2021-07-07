Tropical Storm Elsa brings downed branches, rain to San Marco

First Coast News crews noticed a water spout in the St. Johns River just before 4 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — San Marco is an area that knows about flooding all too well, but the rain has not caused major flooding for Tropical Storm Elsa so far Wednesday.

First Coast News did witness a water spout in the St. Johns River just before 4 p.m.

Charles Sumner has seen the flooding in San Marco before and always makes sure he's prepared.

“I have generators and flashlights and food and water," Sumner explained. "You have to tuck away your trash cans, your plants, and anything that flaps."

Charles Webb delivers food as an Uber driver and said business Wednesday was abnormally high.

“Considering how much flooding they get around here, it’s pretty clear. It’s not as bad as I thought it would be out here today," Sumner said. "That’s why I’m out here today. I expected a lot of downpours, but that’s not happened yet."

Some downed branches lined San Marco Square, and the area by the St. Johns River experienced some wind.