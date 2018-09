JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tropical Depression 6 is intensifying more than 3,000 miles away from First Coast.

A turn northwest, deeper into the open Atlantic should keep this cyclone over 2000 miles away from us.

Closer to home the much weaker tropical disturbance heading our way will simply increase the rip current

risk by Labor day. This system may become a tropical depression as it heads into The Gulf and away later Tuesday and Wednesday.

© 2018 WTLV