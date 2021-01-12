Police: Everyone safe after trolley catches fire in St. Augustine

The fire happened at N Ponce and Rhode Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. At this time, it's not clear what caused the fire.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Everyone is safe after a trolley tour bus caught on fire in St. Augustine Wednesday morning, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

The fire happened at N Ponce and Rhode Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The bus appears to be an Old Town Trolley Tour vehicle.

At this time, it's not clear what caused the fire, but roads in the area were closed for an extended amount of time.

Traffic in the area seems to be moving smoothly.