'Completely overwhelmed with the support'; Hundreds gather to celebrate the life of Tristyn Bailey two years later

Monday marked two years since 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was brutally killed on Mother's Day. The Bailey family held a remembrance gathering to celebrate her life.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Monday marked two years since 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was brutally killed on Mother's Day. To remember her legacy, the Bailey family held a remembrance gathering in Tristyn's honor at Veterans Park in St. Johns.

The Bailey family welcomed the community to gather and they showed up. Hundreds of individuals honored her life in a positive way with music, sweet treats, lots of aqua-colored items and good company.

"Tristyn made a really big impact on everyone's life here and I just want everyone to be able to see that through her color," Tristyn's friend, Olivia Bolick said.

Olivia knew Tristyn through cheerleading.

"Our teams practiced at the same time so we would cheer each other on in the dance part of our routine and it's always a good memory to remember that," Olivia said.

Patriot Oaks Academy Cheerleading Coach Madison Glatz hand drew aqua ribbons in her memory.

"It means that I can keep her name alive, and I think it means a lot to do that for her," said Glatz.

The Bailey family say they are overwhelmed with support and call the community 'inspirational.'

"We're completely overwhelmed with the support we continue to get and how people are taking her spirit and taking it forward," Tristyn's dad, Forest Bailey said.

In a speech addressed to all who attended, Bailey emphasized a focus on the Tristyn Bailey Memorial Foundation.

"We talked about what we'll do to have scholarship funds to start doing self-defense classes, to also look at what we learned from a victim standpoint, but then some of the causes that we had outreaching to people that need help, and then the dangers of social media," Bailey said.

The Bailey family says they are doing their best to embrace their grief, looking back on the positive memories of Tristyn.

"She was loud and man did she have a great laugh and she had a smile," Bailey said. "I wish you could contain the power of smiles such as what she had."

The same applies to others who knew her personally.

"She was always a leader and that's the biggest thing I look for in my cheerleaders is what would Tristyn do," Glatz said.