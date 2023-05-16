Tristyn Bailey Memorial Foundation helps change Florida law

Senate Bill 404 helps protect the release of crime scene photos of minors who have been murdered in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a crime that rocked the First Coast.

Two years after Tristyn Bailey, 13, was murdered by her classmate, a foundation created in her memory helped change a Florida law.

“This legislation was a part of multiple public records requests that have been made to the State Attorney's Office in St. Johns County related to the crime scene photos of her death,” Matthew Hinson said. "And this happened over a period of months, but it really was brought to our attention in January of this year."

Hinson, an attorney with the Tristyn Bailey Memorial Foundation who has walked alongside the Bailey family, says he helped draft the legislation which was added to the Rex and Brody Act.

“We were able to push this through, and just last Thursday the governor signed our bill, which protects the release of crime scene photos of any minor child who has been murdered in the state of Florida.”

He says Senate Bill 404 is already having an impact.

“It’s big. We've already had one phone call from a county down south, the prosecutor's office on Monday, asking for a copy of the bill. It hasn't even been published yet. It’s going to help another family down there,” Hinson said. “And so, it's important because it's going to keep her legacy alive.”

The law makes it a third-degree felony to release a photograph, video or audio recording documenting the killing of a minor without the permission of the victim's family or the courts.

“We thought what better approach than to make this the first big legislative agenda for the foundation. It was urgent, because of the nature of her case going on, but we knew we'd have a lot of impact for families across the state of Florida,” Hinson said. “I sat down and wrote this piece of legislation for the foundation, and we presented to the Florida Prosecutor’s Association, and they got behind it, and then we just started calling everyone we could in Tallahassee. They were already in session, so we couldn't just introduce a bill. We had to try to get on to another bill as an amendment.”

Hinson believes this change, which took effect the moment Governor DeSantis signed it into law, will help protect the community.



“So many children that are now in high school that were in Tristyn’s class, so many friends that are still in middle school, they would be subject to having to click on some person's random Twitter profile or some YouTube page, and they think they're learning something great about Tristyn, and suddenly they're seeing her crime scene photos. And there's no benefit to that,” Hinson said.

The Tristyn Bailey Memorial Foundation plans to continue to be an advocate for victims and offer self-defense classes, educate parents and kids on the dangers of social media, and give scholarships to local teenagers.