Google Documents to help solve your unemployment claim problems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The On Your Side team has been bringing you the latest problems with the Florida unemployment system for more than four months. Although some glitches have been fixed by the Department of Economic Opportunity, many problems have continued to linger.

Probably the biggest issues plaguing the unemployment crisis are being backdated and receiving back pay.

“There are some folks that have been waiting since March for their back pay,” said Vanessa Brito, who helps unemployed Floridians with their claims.

Emails to First Coast News also show security concerns, missing FPUC payments, incorrect payments being issued and more.

In order to fix many of these issues, you’ll need a live DEO agent to access your claim, but getting in contact with DEO is the next problem.

DEO constantly advertises its 1-833-FL-APPLY number for claimant issues, but many people tell FCN they can’t get through the line and get hung up on. Claimants also say if they do reach a representative, oftentimes those representatives don’t have the authority to alter their claims.

“We know their main numbers don’t work,” Brito said.

This is what inspired Brito to find ways to get around DEO’s mainline.

Brito has spent months basically as an unemployment guru, with no ties to DEO. Brito has spent her days finding various contacts within the department to help claimants.

“The most important part of these lists I built is all of these employees have full access to the CONNECT system,” Brito said.

The number one solution FCN has found to any unemployment issue is working with a live agent, like the ones Brito has compiled.