Tributes pour in on social media as Jacksonville remembers life, legacy of Tommy Hazouri

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville mayor, state legislator and City Councilmember Tommy Hazouri died at his home Saturday of complications from a lung transplant he received last year.
In his nearly 50 years of public service, he was known for his passion for the city and his commitment to making change through government action.
Following the announcement of the 76-year-old's death, several Jacksonville leaders took to social media to pay tribute to his legacy and the mark he left on the city.
