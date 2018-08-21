Jacksonville, Fla. – Deteriorating trees can be found all over Avondale, Riverside and Murray Hill. That’s because many of them were planted after the Great Fire in 1901, as residents moved away from downtown.

According to local arborists, many of the trees planted, like Water Oaks and Laurel Oaks, live 50 to 100 years.

Murray Hill resident Mike Sheppard is trying to apply for a grant with the city after losing an oak tree in his front yard.

“It fell very suddenly a few weeks ago, and fortunately, no one was injured,” he said. “I’m just sad the shade is gone, and now the street looks totally different.”

Sheppard said he has applied with the city for a new tree to be planted. He said it will cost $300 to grind down the stump and lay down new grass.

Riverside-Avondale preservation, “RAP,” has created a ReLeaf project, which seeks to replenish the area’s canopy by planting more than 400 trees over the next year.

Funding comes from the city council and the tree mitigation fund, which currently has $21 million.

If you would like assistance re-planting or adopting a street, the following websites click here or here.

