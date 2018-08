A tree trimmer was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Tuesday after he came in contact with power lines in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews just rescued a person in a bucket truck in the 2300 block of Kings Ave who made contact with power lines while trimming trees....the patient is en route to the hospital with serious injuries. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 14, 2018

The worker was in a bucket truck in the 2300 block of Kings Avenue when he was rescued by JFRD.

